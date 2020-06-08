Belfast firm opens liquidity fund to help SMEs unable to avail of schemes

A Belfast-based finance firm has launched a fund aimed at businesses frustrated by a lack of cash liquidity during the Covid-19 crisis.

The Upstream Recovery Stimulus will provide working capital to SME and corporate clients throughout all of Ireland.

Judith Totten MBE, founder and managing director of the fund, said the new initiative has the potential to play a vital role in the rebooting of the economy here.

"At Upstream, the best possible impact we can have on the economy is to proactively provide flexible liquidity for businesses at a time when it is scarce. The UK and Irish Governments have helped by providing a range of business support but we realise that many companies have been unable to avail of these schemes - and even if they were, these interventions will dry up and can only help for a finite period," she said.

"Our new Upstream Recovery Stimulus Fund will complement a company's current funding package and provide it with the working capital it requires to grow and prosper."

Upstream was set up in 2011 with the aim of financing SMEs.