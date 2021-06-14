Belfast firm Pure Fitout firm eyes 25% growth as contracts flow in

A BELFAST-based fitout company will grow its business by 25% in the coming months as its tender wins grow.

Pure Fitout’s managing director Ronan Higham told Business Telegraph that he will increase the current staff count from 90 to 110 thanks to major contracts, including hotels in Manchester and London.

Speaking from Monaco, where the company is working on a five-star hotel project, he said: “Our pipeline is really strong. We are busy in business development and sales are great, we’re winning really nice tenders.”

The majority of the business’ fitout work is within the hospitality sector, he said.

“And as restrictions start to lift, we’re starting to see more spend in that area. Surprisingly, the office sector is starting to pick up too,” he added.

The 20 new roles will be spread across the business’ factory and office and include joinery and metalwork, as well as project managers, quantity surveyors and tenderers.

Pure Fitout, which was set up in 2015 with just two employees, has an office and factory in Belfast and offices in Dublin and London.

In 2020 the company had a turnover of £13.8m, which was slightly less than its previous results despite lockdowns interfering with projects and tenders, but Mr Higham said the “bank of work projects” for this year will produce further increases.

“Things are looking really good for the business. We have a 55,000 sq ft factory in Mallusk and we are looking at another facility. We plan to build the company sustainably,” he explained.

The businessman is also recruiting for a new venture called Halt, which will bring an advanced technology to the construction market. Burnblock is a non-toxic fire-retardant treatment for timber.

“We’re very excited about Halt. There’s nothing like it anywhere and it will be a game changer for safety in the building trade,” he said.

Mr Higham will invest £2.7m in the Halt business, which will include the construction of a new factory at Springbank Industrial Estate. The plans for the project are awaiting approval.

“The Government has set aside funding to make buildings safer after Grenfell and any building with timber will need redone. I also believe there is legislation going through Parliament that will increase demand for new safety technology and materials,” he said.