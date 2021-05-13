Belfast firms ‘will take years to get over Covid’

Covid-19 will “cast a long shadow” on businesses in Belfast with some thinking their recovery from the impact of the pandemic will take more than two years, according to a report.

Belfast Chamber said the events of the last 15 months since Covid-19 hit have had a “profound impact” on many city enterprises.

However, it said a survey by its members found there was still optimism for the future though they are hoping for more government help such as further rates relief and grants.

Chief executive Simon Hamilton said: “Over the last few weeks, we have seen some positive steps forward with many businesses open again for the first time since before Christmas.

“We are all hopeful that we have turned a page and that the successful vaccination roll-out will ensure that businesses won’t face future lockdowns and that we can begin on the journey towards recovery.”

According to the survey, carried out with Downtown and Cool FM owner Bauer Media NI, over half of businesses think it will be over a year before they recover financially. Nearly one in five believe it will take more than two years.

And 70% have already made redundancies, with 5% predicting they’ll have to make more in the next six months.

Mr Hamilton said: “Troublingly, more than a third of respondents aren’t sure if they’ll need to let more staff go so it is clear that a huge degree of uncertainty around employment levels still exists with nearly 30% saying that they think their employee numbers will be lower than pre-pandemic levels at the end of 2021.

“It seems that Covid-19 will cast something of a long shadow over business in Belfast with ongoing public health concerns and restrictions on businesses like social distancing cited by a majority of businesses as the biggest challenge to business recovery.

“It is perhaps, therefore, unsurprising that further rates and grants support remain the most popular intervention that businesses are seeking from government.” But at 45%, under half were optimistic about the future.

However, many were acknowledging that the change in work patterns following the pandemic - with many workforces working from home - would have a lasting impact.

Mr Hamilton said: “Whilst it seems that how we work is going to change with half of businesses saying they’ll move to a hybrid model with staff working in the office and from home, but interestingly, almost 60% of businesses think they will require the same amount of office space or more.

“There is also widespread support for remaining in our city to help boost the economy with major public realm redevelopment in streets like Royal Avenue, Donegall Place and High Street along with more city centre living the two most favoured physical and infrastructural interventions.”