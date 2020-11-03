Belfast fitout company Pure reaches turnover of £15m in first five years

A Belfast-based fitout company has said it's reached £15m in turnover after carrying out successful projects for some of the UK and Ireland's top businesses and leisure operators.

Clients of Pure Fitout include fast-food firms Five Guys and Boojum, Stella Theatre in Dublin and Dublin hospitality firm Press Up Group, which is the leaseholder of U2 stars Bono and the Edge's Clarence Hotel.

Pure Fitout, which is marking its fifth anniversary, said its success has also given way to an investment in its headquarters and manufacturing base in Mallusk.

From that 55,000 sq ft site it offers joinery, metal fabrication, modular buildings and metal glazing systems fabrication, providing full end to end project management for clients.

It has carried out work on The Clarence and Mayson hotels in Dublin, as well as EastCheap Records in London and on Five Guys' restaurants in Belfast, Dublin and Craigavon.

Ronan Higham, managing director of Pure Fitout, said the firm is currently on site with new hotels in Ireland as well gyms and co-working spaces in the UK.

He said: "We are pleased to reach our fifth anniversary in such a strong position, with a high volume of exciting projects under our belt across the UK and Ireland. With over 80 employees already on site every day, we are continuing to recruit for skilled metal fabricators, joinery craftsmen, project managers, quantity surveyors and site managers to support the delivery of a strong pipeline of work as we move into 2021.

"We are currently on site with a number of projects including two new hotels in Ireland, gyms and co-working spaces, as well as signature venues in London, Yorkshire and France.

"From the start we have believed in continuous capital investment in the latest technologies to allow fast, innovative and effective responses to client needs. Bespoke delivery of interiors can often be required at a quick timeline and we are well used to working to a high standard, under these conditions."

The company said it had also invested in the next generation of craftsmen through its apprenticeship programme, giving 20 people experience in all construction-led skills, including joinery and metal fabrication.

Mr Higham said Covid-19 had presented challenges for the firm but it was able to overcome any hurdles: "This year has been challenging for all businesses, adapting to the restrictions put in place to manage the Covid-19 pandemic, and the protection of our employees was at the fore of all of our operations. We have added in new safeguards and put Covid-19 officers in place to ensure that our sites are managed in line with new measures. Brexit has been another complex area of change this year, but we are well prepared.

"Our client relationships have been fundamental to our success to date and this is reflected in our repeat business. We are always looking at our expansion options and during the next year we will be targeting new opportunities across Europe."