Belfast flour firm adds £7m in sales in latest results

A historic flour company in Belfast has increased sales by £7m during a period of pressure on wheat supply chains due to the war in Ukraine.

Andrews Flour Mills, the only independent flour milling company in Northern Ireland, reported sales of £27.8m in the year to October 1 2022, up from £20.7m a year earlier.

The business makes bakers’ flours, soft flours and wholemeal and brown flours, and is the owner of Mortons Flour, which it acquired in 1989.

Pre-tax profits at Andrews Flour Mills climbed by around £100,000 over the 12 months to reach nearly £753,300, according to accounts filed at Companies House this month.

The business dates back to 1722, when the Andrews family built a flour mill in Comber, Co Down. By the 1880s, milling moved to two mills in Belfast.

One was then sold to Thomas Gallaher for a tobacco factory, with the operation then focused on a mill in Percy Street, where the company is still based.

According to a strategic report filed with the accounts, the directors regarded the results as “satisfactory".

The invasion of Ukraine by Russia at the end of February 2022 hit wheat prices because Ukraine is a major grower of wheat, dubbed the ‘bread basket of Europe’.

In the strategic report, the directors said: “The situation in Ukraine has had a major impact on both global wheat supplies and the price of wheat, the principal raw material used in the trading of the group, resulting in significant price volatility.

"The company does not source wheat directly from either Ukraine or Russia and has continued to work with wheat suppliers in other countries to ensure reliability of the wheat supply chain.”

It added: “The company has managed the risks and uncertainties created by the situation in Ukraine and general economic factors. The company continues to manage the supply chain for wheat, impacted by the Ukraine situation, and manage its general operating costs.”

Demand for the company’s products had remained strong during the year, the report said, with the directors believing that the group had adequate resources to continue to operate.

Staff costs over the year had climbed slightly from £2.1m to £2.2m. There were 43 staff, with 24 operations employees and 19 working in administrative roles.

The value of its stocks had climbed from £1.1m to £2.1m, including the impact of a rise of nearly £740,300 in the value of its raw materials.

Along with Neill’s Flour in College Place North, it’s one of two flour mills in Belfast. However, Neill’s is owned by Associated British Foods (ABF), while Andrews remains in independent ownership.