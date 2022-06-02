Belfast guesthouse The Gregory bought by accommodation business

A landmark guesthouse in south Belfast has been acquired by a growing accommodation business after going on the market for £1.2m.

The 17-bedroomed The Gregory on Eglantine Avenue will be the Warren Collection's third property in Northern Ireland.

Director David Warren said the opening would bring nine new jobs.

He said: “I’m delighted to be opening our newest property. We see great opportunity for further growth in both the corporate and leisure markets for travellers in Belfast who want safe, accessible, luxury, accommodation at an affordable price.

"Belfast is a great city with a real buzz and an excellent reputation and attitude to doing business.”

The Gregory had been run as a guesthouse by husband and wife Jim and Alison Ferrin. Mrs Ferrin’s family, the Gregorys, are described on the guesthouse’s website as “a prominent business family in Belfast since 1900”.

Her father Raymond Gregory formerly ran fishing and bicycle business The Rod and Wheel in the city centre.

In 2016, The Gregory was voted best 'hidden gem' in the UK in awards celebrating the UK’s best B&Bs, guesthouses and small independent hotels.

Last year the Warren Collection opened its first boutique accommodation in Belfast, The Number 11 on Malone Road.

Affordable accommodation The Quarter opened in the Cathedral Quarter in April, at 70 to 74 Donegall Street next to St Anne’s Cathedral.