Belfast gym equipment firm BLK BOX finishes major contract at Adidas' German HQ

BLK BOX, which is based in Titanic Quarter, manufactures strength and conditioning equipment.

It also designs and fits out training facilities.

It has now completed a project at the new global headquarters of Adidas in Herzogenaurach.

BLK BOX, which has around 60 staff, supplied and installed over 20,000 sq ft of flooring across eight training locations in the Adidas Arena building.

Greg Bradley, founder and chief executive of BLK BOX, said: "This was a complex project that saw us work closely with the team at Adidas to provide flooring solutions that were central to the multi-million-pound building from a practical, marketing and aesthetic perspective.

"Our team provided end-to-end project management and fast delivery under extremely tight deadlines.

"It is a fantastic project to have been involved in and one that our team can be very proud of.

"With employees of Adidas now moving into the building post-lockdown we are very pleased to see the solutions we provided beginning to get well used."

BLK BOX has also carried out other major projects for sports teams including rugby's Bristol Bears and Sales Sharks, as well as meeting a growth in demand for home gym equipment during lockdown.

Last year it finished work on the Irish Rugby Football Union's s high-performance training facility at Abbotsown in Dublin.

Mr Bradley, who founded the business in 2012 after identifying a gap in the market, said it had made major investments during the pandemic.

"During the lockdown there was understandably a real focus on training at home and a heightened demand for home gym equipment. One of the things we did as a company during the lockdown was to invest in two BLK BOX branded lorries for transporting orders so that we could shorten delivery and lead times for customers.

"We have also been busy working closely with some of our commercial clients to prepare their gyms for reopening, helping them ensure that they comply with the social distancing measures now in place.

"Looking ahead, we remain confident about the outlook both in relation to the gym sector bouncing back to before lockdown as well as the demand for home gym equipment."

Two years ago the company announced it had secured a £300,000 loan from the Growth Loan Fund to invest in a new e-commerce platform.

The firm later carried out an expansion to its premises at Channel Commercial Park.

Indoor gyms here will be reopening on Friday.