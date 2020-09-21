Belfast gym firm Blk Box finishes major Dubai hotel project

A Belfast-based gym outfitter has completed a new project at one of the world's most prestigious hotels.

Blk Box's work on an outdoor gym at the Jumeirah Beach Hotel Complex in Dubai is the latest in a series of projects that the company has recently successfully undertaken in the Middle Eastern market, including in Abu Dhabi, Kuwait, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

Belfast-manufactured equipment supplied by Blk Box for the gym included a customised outdoor rig showcasing the Jumeirah Beach Hotel brand.

The company worked with its partner Vivo Fitness to provide the club with a full turnkey solution including impact flooring, custom turf track, acoustic underlay, rigs and accessories, as well as civil works consulting.

The project follows the installation of Blk Box equipment at the gym in The J Club, an indoor fitness club inside the Jumeirah Beach Hotel.

Founded eight years ago by Greg Bradley, Blk Box is headquartered in Titanic Quarter, Belfast where it employs over 60 people in a manufacturing, distribution and office facility.

The company's latest project in Kuwait involved providing an outlet of the premium UN1T franchise, which was originally founded in London, with full turnkey package including a wide range of Blk Box equipment which was flown from Belfast to Qatar ahead of the opening earlier this year.

Other Middle Eastern projects supplied by Blk Box include a gym at the 65,000 sq ft Studio Republik in Dubai. The company, again, worked with Vivo Fitness to provide over 3000kg of plates, almost 50 barbells, and five custom power racks with integrated platforms in the main gym at Studio Republik.

In Abu Dhabi, it provided a range of equipment including a customised CrossFit Training Rig plus flooring solutions for Let's Go Gym. The project was complete from order to site in just eight weeks.

Miles Canning, commercial director of Blk Box, said: "We have completed a series of projects in the Middle East, including in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia. We have developed excellent relationships with partners based in the market and they have continually turned to Blk Box for our team's expertise and experience, as well as the quality of our equipment, which is manufactured in Belfast."

The company completed its 150th installation across the UK for PureGym recently. It is now moving forward with the next phase of a major UK contract with the operator.