Belfast hairdresser swaps salon for garden cabin due to soaring cost of doing business

A Belfast hairdresser is closing down her salon and moving to a cabin in her garden due to the soaring costs of doing business.

The owner of Peroxide, based on the Ravenhill Road, made the announcement with “a heavy heart” to customers on Facebook at the end of last month.

They said the decision to close at the end of April was taken following a number of “extremely difficult” years trading amid “never ending” price increases.

"I’ve absorbed as much as I physically can but unfortunately there comes a time we’re I have to look at the bigger picture and think of my family. It would be impossible to pass these prices onto clients and unfair to all of you,” the post read.

“Almost 9 years and I’ve loved it all.

"I’ve made the most amazing friends and I truly appreciate everyone old and new who have supported me and continue to support me.”

However, the passionate hairdresser isn’t letting the bleak economic landscape crush her dreams and has promised clients the same craic will continue at a different location.

“I’m not completely going lovelies,” the post continued.

“I am currently in plans to get a large cabin out my garden.

"It’s less than a 5 minute walk from the salon and everything will be staying the same.”

The makeshift salon has its own back entrance and on street parking and has allowed the owner to review prices offering discounts on some treatments for the first time ever.

"All being well it will be a straight forward and swift move with no break time in between,” the post concludes.

“I’m hoping my last working day in the salon will be Saturday 29th April and my start day in peroxide cabin will be 2nd may.

"I will be in touch with everyone in the next coming weeks to pass on all my new details.

“Thank you so much to each and everyone who has walked through my door and allowed me to continue to do a job that I truly love. I hope you all can follow me and support my next little adventure.”

The existing 448 square foot unisex salon on 180 Ravenhill Road, close to Ormeau Park, has already been listed as available to rent.

No price is listed for the spacious ground floor commercial premises prominently located on the main arterial route which benefits from a high volume of passing traffic.

A large number of houses are in the area which also hosts a vast array of businesses situated close by.

According to an online ad the property is in a good state of repair throughout, fitted with an electric roller shutter door, laminate flooring, plastered walls and ceilings, gas central heating, fitted kitchen area and toilet.

It says the former hair salon is fitted to a good standard throughout, with gas heating and is suitable for a range of potential uses, subject to planning.

Neighbouring occupants include Spar, Russells, and Boyle Sports & Screwfix.