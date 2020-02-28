Belfast Harbour boss outlines ambitious plans for site

The boss of Belfast Harbour has said it aims to work with other organisations in order to realise its ambitions for the site.

Chief executive Joe O'Neill was speaking at the BelFastForward conference in Belfast yesterday. The event, led by Belfast Chamber of Commerce, featured key developers involved in regeneration.

Mr O'Neill said the harbour supports 46,000 jobs at the moment but it wants to add 7,000 new posts through projects including new offices and tourism initiatives.

Mr O'Neill said the harbour is working with consultants Aecom on plans for a new public park as part of its ambitions, which also include an aquarium.

And it has signed a memorandum of understanding with other organisations including the Port of Rotterdam in Holland.

Belfast Chamber also called for new powers to help the city reach its potential. Its president Rajesh Rana said Belfast does not have the powers and controls a city of its size and importance should have if it is to compete successfully with other cities.