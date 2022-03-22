Belfast Harbour launches Community Awards

Junior members of Merville Ju-Jitsu Club in Newtownabbey with Jenni Barkley of Belfast Harbour

Belfast Harbour has launched its 2022 Community Awards to distribute £75,000 of support around Northern Ireland.

Eligible community organisations, not-for-profit groups and charities registered here can apply for individual grants of up to £5,000.

Two successful funding rounds last year provided £50,000 to projects across Northern Ireland, including Merville Ju-Jitsu Club in Newtownabbey.

Belfast Harbour, a trust port, said the awards are part of its commitment to social responsibility.

Allison Dowling, communications and marketing director at Belfast Harbour, said: “2022 marks the 175th anniversary of Belfast Harbour Commission, and as we celebrate this milestone year, we are delighted to open Belfast Harbour Community Awards for applications.

Previous funding rounds have supported 25 projects, ranging from LGBTQ+ community activities to environmental projects.