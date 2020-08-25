Belfast Harbour passenger numbers triple since May

The number of passengers arriving at Belfast Harbour more than tripled between May and July, according to new figures.

The harbour said 110,000 passengers arrived there last month, compared to just 32,000 in May.

It was not all tourist traffic, just the volume of people coming into the harbour.

Stena Line has had to temporarily move its new Estrid ferry off the Dublin to Holyhead route to cover its Belfast to Cairnryan route due to demand.

The company carried out a survey of 84,000 passengers and found the primary destination people in the Republic want to travel to is the UK, and vice versa.

However, the main reason cited was to visit friends and family.

"This contradicts the Government's fears that people just want to take off on their holidays," said Stena.

"After the long lockdown, they just want to see their friends and family."

One source said many people from the Republic are opting to travel to Belfast instead of Dublin as there are less restrictions.

Meanwhile, the number of tourist vehicles travelling into Dublin Port also more than trebled between May and July, figures show.

Passenger numbers have been "creeping up" on routes from Britain to Ireland despite ongoing travel restrictions due to Covid-19.

Dublin Port saw the total number of passengers - including HGVs - increase from 38,465 in May to 83,938 in July.

While not all of these passengers would have been tourists, there has also been an increase in the number of tourist vehicles arriving.

A total of 23,972 tourist vehicles arrived at the port in July, compared to just 7,165 in May.

The Republic's Department of Transport said all overseas passengers (except essential workers) arriving, whether by air or sea, are legally required to complete a passenger locator form.

Since July 8 people arriving have been asked to "restrict movements" as opposed to self-isolate, which has led to some confusion.