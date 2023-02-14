Belfast Harbour plans its first social housing project with 71 units in Sailortown

A new affordable housing scheme has been proposed for City Quays as part of the ongoing rejuvenation of Belfast’s historic Sailortown community.

Marking the first ever social housing scheme by Belfast Harbour, the planned development of 71 homes spans two sites at Pilot Street and Corporation Street.

The Pilot Street site is currently a vacant lot used for storage, while the Corporation Street location was formerly the base of rope and cable manufacturer J McCready & Co.

Rundown in recent years, Sailortown has been given a boost by the reopening of The American Bar in 2016 and a project to refurbish St Joseph’s Church and Parochial House as a centre of culture and heritage.

Belfast Harbour has submitted a planning application to Belfast City Council for its proposed housing scheme, which represents the latest phase of its City Quays masterplan.

Recent years have seen expansion of commercial office space along the waterfront development, alongside the opening of a Centra convenience store, multi-storey car parking and the AC Hotel by Marriott.

And further plans already announced by Belfast Harbour include a landscaped public space, City Quays Gardens, and a 256-unit apartment complex between the M3 bridge and AC Hotel, City Quays 4.

Belfast Harbour’s proposed affordable housing scheme on Pilot Street in Belfast. Credit: RPP Architects

Belfast Harbour said it will work with the Northern Ireland Housing Executive and the community to ensure the homes meet high sustainability standards.

Delivering high-quality internal and external communal amenity space for residents on both ground floor and upper floor levels will also be a priority, it said.

Kevin Ryan, development director at Belfast Harbour, said: “This proposal for 71 affordable new homes in Pilot Street and Corporation Street represents a contribution of approximately 28% of the build to rent accommodation planned at City Quays 4, providing a combined total of 327 new homes.

“It is our hope that these new homes will help address some of the live and pressing need for affordable housing, including social rented homes, for families and individuals in Belfast.

“Belfast Harbour is committed to playing its part in supporting and further developing the vibrancy of the local communities on our doorstep, such as Sailortown, working with them on regeneration efforts that build on the strong community spirit and their pride in the area.

“We will be consulting with the local community as the scheme progresses through the planning system and would encourage all interested parties to provide their feedback on the proposals.”

Work on the affordable housing project is expected to start next year, subject to planning permission being granted. Work to secure a housing association partner to operate the scheme is currently underway.