Belfast Harbour reports growth in turnover and pre-tax profits for 2022

Belfast Harbour has reported growth in pre-tax profits and turnover for 2022

Belfast Harbour has today reported turnover of £77.2m for 2022 as it enjoyed growth across many parts of its business.

It said underlying pre-tax profits for 2022 reached £34.3m, up 1% on the previous year, while turnover was up 5%.

Belfast Harbour said the performance was “robust” despite a backdrop of global challenges including the war in Ukraine.

And it began the expansion of Belfast Harbour Studios, which has secured screen productions from Netflix and Amazon Prime such as fantasy movie The School for Good and Evil.

Studio Ulster in Belfast Harbour Studios is now part of the largest virtual production research and development network in Europe

Port trade reached 24.5 million tonnes during 2021, which was the second-highest level on record and down 4.3% on the peak levels of 2021.

There was also growth of more than one fifth in ferry passengers using the port to nearly 1.8 million people.

The harbour said that the cruise industry during 2022 also had a return to form post-pandemic, with a record 141 cruise ship calls into Belfast.

It said 2022 had been a milestone year as it marked the 175th anniversary of the formation of Belfast Harbour Commissioners, the port’s governing body.

Dr Theresa Donaldson, chair of Belfast Harbour, said: “2022 was a landmark year for Belfast Harbour as we celebrated the 175th anniversary of the Belfast Harbour Commissioners.

"The strong results achieved during the year demonstrate the resilience and effectiveness of our trust port model, which enables us to reinvest our profits back into the development of our port and estate.

“Leveraging the diversity of our portfolio and our invaluable partnerships with our tenants, stakeholders and customers, Belfast Harbour is well on track to deliver its strategic ambitions to sustainably grow as a socially responsible port and as a key economic hub that delivers tangible social impact to the city and beyond.”

Belfast Harbour said 2022 had brought continued its £254m investment programme, which it said enabled the port to add social and economic value to NI.

Over the year, it invested £23.4m in port facilities and infrastructure projects including the completion of the Victoria Terminal 2 passenger facility.

Passenger cars also hit a record of 462,000, increasing by 12% from the year before, reflecting continued popularity of staycations.

And roll-on roll-off freight on Stena Line performed strongly during the year, with 600,000 freight units coming through the port, and matching the record performance delivered in 2021.

Two office buildings at City Quays 3 and Olympic House were also completed, along with Hamilton Road, a new Titanic Quarter link road between Queen’s Road and Sydenham Road.

Belfast Harbour Studios' planned expansion on the shores of Belfast Lough

During the year, Belfast Harbour also announced a partnership with Ulster University and NI Screen to deliver Studio Ulster, a Belfast Region City Deal project to create a virtual production facility next to the Belfast Harbour Studios site at Giant’s Park.

Joe O’Neill, chief executive officer of Belfast Harbour, said: “Our robust financial performance during 2022 reflects our strategic progress in growing as a world leading regional port and developing an iconic waterfront for the city.

"While we are confident of our diverse business and revenue streams, 2023 will undoubtedly present challenges as uncertainty in the global economy continues.”

During the year, the harbour also provided funding of £320,000 to community and charitable programmes. Funding included the expansion of the Belfast Harbour Community Awards Fund, which supported 25 community organisations with a total of £87,000.