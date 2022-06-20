Belfast Harbour reports record trade and growth in profits and turnover for 2021

Belfast Harbour has reported record levels of trade and an increase in turnover and profits for 2021, the first full year of operation of the NI Protocol.

Turnover during 2021 increased by 17% to £73.3m, while pre-tax profits were up 13% to £34m.

During 2021, £36.4m was invested in port facilities and estate projects. That included major upgrades to two Belfast Harbour ferry terminals, operated by Stena Line.

Trade reached record levels during the year, with 25.6 million tonnes of cargo passing through the port, a 9% increase on the 23.5 million tonnes a year earlier and 5% above the previous record levels of 2019.

The NI Protocol has left NI with access to both the UK and EU markets following Brexit. And it has resulted in companies in Britain choosing to ship goods through Northern Ireland instead of ports in the Republic, in order to avoid stricter post-Brexit checks.

Belfast Harbour, which operates as a trust port, said it had benefited from an increase in global trade and the return of domestic travel and cruise tourism following Covid-19 lockdowns. During 2021, 72 ships had called in Belfast compared with just one a year earlier.

And it said it was approaching completion on two major office builds, City Quays 3 and Olympic House. It’s also planning a new urban garden, to be known as City Quays Garden.

And the Harbour film studios had also welcomed its first production from Netflix, The School For Good and Evil.

Dr Theresa Donaldson, chairperson of Belfast Harbour, said: “2021 was a record year for Belfast Harbour, with a strong trading performance across our diverse portfolio, with both port trade and wider estate activity out-performing the previous year.

“Throughout the challenges of the pandemic, trade has continued to flow, and these results demonstrate the continued resilience of Belfast Harbour and its customers and tenants, as together we adapt and respond to external challenges and operating changes.

“This strong performance provides a firm economic base and positive outlook for 2022, but we remain mindful of the continuing risks posed by the pandemic and of the global energy and supply chain challenges and related inflationary environment.”

Belfast Harbour’s CEO Joe O’Neill added: “Since 2019 and throughout the pandemic, we have been active in delivery of a progressive, £254m, five-year investment programme.

"We continue to reinvest our profits into port future-proofing projects, and world class developments and public spaces, helping to create a gateway to opportunity for current and future generations.”