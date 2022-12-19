Belfast Harbour submits plan for new 256-apartment residential development

Belfast Harbour has submitted a planning application to Belfast City Council for a nearly 300 build-to-rent apartments in the latest phase of its City Quays development.

City Quays includes commercial offices, retail and multi-storey car parking, as well as the AC Hotel by Marriott.

Now, Belfast Harbour wants to build 256 new energy-efficient apartments on a vacant site next to the River Lagan, between the M3 bridge and the AC Hotel by Marriott.

The proposals include a mix of studio and one- and two-bedroom apartments, as well as amenity spaces.

Following a public consultation in October, an application for the development has now been submitted to Belfast City Council’s planning department and, if planning permission is granted, work is expected to start in 2024.

The new apartments are for rent-only purposes and will be professionally managed.

Belfast Harbour said residents would be offered a combined tenancy package including their own rent and access to shared amenity spaces, such as fitness or workspace facilities, as well as controlled energy and utility rates.

According to Belfast Harbour, the build-to-rent model “aims to offer a stress-free accommodation option for residents looking for modern standards of living”.

Kevin Ryan, development director at Belfast Harbour, said: “Creating an iconic waterfront for the city with a vibrant inner harbour is one of Belfast Harbour’s key strategic goals, so we are delighted to submit these proposals for new homes that will support the growing community at City Quays.

“City Quays 4 will offer future residents some of finest waterfront living in Belfast and contribute to realising the city’s ambition, set out within the Belfast Agenda, to increase the number of people living in the city centre.”

Meanwhile, Belfast Harbour is also due to submit a planning application for 70 new homes in Pilot Street/Corporation Street in the new year.

The new homes are described as affordable housing, including some social provision.

Belfast Harbour said: “The provision of these homes will also seek to address a live and pressing housing need in this area of Belfast while enhancing the vibrancy and footfall in the existing local community.”