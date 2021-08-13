Belfast hotelier’s latest hot property is unveiled

Stunning: Views of the interior and exterior of the new Maybourne Riviera, rebuilt from the Vista Palace hotel in the south of France

Stunning: Views of the interior and exterior of the new Maybourne Riviera, rebuilt from the Vista Palace hotel in the south of France

Here is the new luxury Maybourne Riviera, owned by Belfast-born Paddy McKillen who hopes to turn it into one of the great hotels of the world.

Mr McKillen’s Maybourne Hotel Group, which includes Claridge’s in London, has carried out a complete rebuild of the Old Vista Palace at Roquebrune-Cap-Martin in the south of France to launch the new venue.

The 69-room hotel is described as “strikingly modernist”, with many of the bedrooms fitted with private plunge pools.

Fittingly for the millionaire clientele it’s expected to attract, although no prices are provided, its location is given firstly as “10 minutes by helicopter from Monte Carlo Airport”.

Banbridge company Kane carried out the €2.5m mechanical and electrical fit-out of the hotel.

They worked on the fit-out of the fifth floor of the Maybourne Riviera Kitchen and Restaurant as well as the ground floor entrance lobby and bar area.

Kane previously worked on the £12m M&E installation for the basement extension five levels below ground at Claridge’s so is no stranger to the exacting standards of Maybourne’s exclusive hotels..

Cathal McMullan, managing director of Kane, said: “This was an exciting project for Kane, taking our M&E expertise to mainland Europe.

“This showcases our specialist Fit Out team’s capability to deliver projects in the luxury hospitality market.”

World-renowned architects and interior designers have also worked on the venue, while looking out there are “sweeping views across warm terracotta rooftops to the azure horizon beyond”.

The Maybourne Riviera has recruited triple Michelin-starred chef Mauro Colagreco to cook in its restaurant. His Mirazur restaurant was described as the best in the world in 2019. Mr McKillen (66), who is originally from west Belfast, has built up a multi-national property empire.

As well as Claridge’s, the group also operates The Connaught and The Berkeley in London.

He began working in property after leaving school at 16 to work in his family’s exhaust repair business.

Mr McKillen is also a director of Belfast Office Properties, along with developer Padraig Drayne from Co Tyrone.

He was involved in a lengthy legal battle with the billionaire Barclay twins over the running of the London hotels. That resulted in Mr McKillen selling a stake in them to the Qatari royal family.

Speaking in May, Mr McKillen said the French property was a new milestone.

“The opening of The Maybourne Riviera marks a new era for Maybourne Hotel Group, with our first newly built property in one of my favourite places in the world; Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, a truly untouched French gem.

“We plan to bring the legendary service and spirit of hospitality that have made our London hotels so successful and much loved, building The Maybourne Riviera into one of the great hotels of the world.”