Belfast in for a ‘record’ season for visiting cruise ships

Belfast can expect a £20m boost to its economy in 2023 as it pulls in 170 cruise ship calls over a record year, it was announced today.

Cruise Belfast said the number of cruises slated for a Belfast visit during 2023, bringing 250,000 tourists, was up 20% on the previous record in 2019.

That was before the industry took a colossal hit during the pandemic.

In contrast, between March and October this year, 62 vessels from 36 cruise lines will dock at the port carrying more than 350,000 passengers and crew. In total, the 62 vessels will make 170 calls.

There will also be six cruises leaving from Belfast with Ambassador Cruise Lines, where residents can start and finish their cruise from the city.

And 15 ships will drop anchor in Belfast for the first time, including Disney Dream, Norwegian Prima and MSC Preziosa, as well as Ambassador Ambition.

Cruise Belfast said the number of first-time visitors demonstrated Northern Ireland’s increasing popularity as a cruise destination.

Michael Robinson, port director at Belfast Harbour, said: “With 170 vessels due to dock in Belfast this year, it’s clear that cruise tourism is back on track in 2023.

“Last year, we had 141 calls to the port as we transitioned from the 2021 cruise season, which was still partially curtailed by the pandemic, but this year we are on course to surpass our previous record year in 2019 as the global industry returns to full capacity.

“Cruise visitors make an important contribution to Northern Ireland’s tourism mix, attracting visitors from across the globe on day trips to attractions all across the region.

"We’re expecting a quarter of a million passengers to arrive to Belfast Harbour this season, which will provide an estimated £20m boost to the local economy.”

Mary Jo McCanny, director of visitor servicing at Visit Belfast, added: “The outlook for the cruise industry in 2023 is extremely positive with figures suggesting we will break the record for cruise calls that was set in 2019, demonstrating the strong partnerships that Cruise Belfast has formed with global cruise operators.

"This is an exciting year for the city as the tourism offering is going from strength to strength with more visitor experiences such as the Titanic Belfast multimillion pound refresh, the launch of Titanic Distilleries and McConnell’s Distilleries and the reopening of HMS Caroline.”