Belfast in the future: Photographer imagines how city’s skyline might look by 2100

You would be forgiven for confusing this image with a photograph of Singapore — but it may not be such a distant dream for Belfast.

The futuristic imagining of what Belfast’s skyline may look like by 2100 was revealed by a London-based photographer. Andrea Asteria produced the image which sees Belfast radically transformed by skyscrapers and tall residential buildings.

The images are part of a wider project aimed at demonstrating the capabilities of Photoshop’s Generative Fill feature, which has seen creators reimagine the skylines of the UK’s biggest cities.

Mr Asteria developed the futuristic images in partnership with Adobe as a way of providing a glimpse into how the city’s landscape may evolve.

While the city does not currently have any major skyscrapers, it does already have a number of high-rise buildings, with more in the pipeline.

Belfast's skyline as it is today

Not visible in the image is Belfast’s tallest building, the Obel Tower, which stands at 28 storeys high and overlooks the Lagan. The Obel 68, an office building next to the tower, can be seen.

Also not visible and a close second to the Obel at 23 storeys high, is The Grand Central Hotel. As well as its existing high-rise buildings, more changes to Belfast’s skyline are imminent which mean that Mr Asteria’s vision may be even closer to reality.

Not included in the projection is the proposed 19-storey apartment building with rooftop café planned for Belfast’s Sailortown. The new Loft Lines housing project in the Titanic Quarter is also not featured, but will bring three buildings ranging from 11 to 17 storeys to the Belfast skyline.

Perhaps the most ambitious project to date would have seen a 37-storey building, The Aurora, erected on Great Victoria Street. The project was unfortunately halted in 2011, after its developer was declared bankrupt.