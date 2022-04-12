Belfast International Airport has ‘contingency plans’ to avoid Easter holiday chaos

Belfast International Airport has said contingency plans are in place to ensure the Easter rush doesn’t fall foul of the same chaos witnessed in other airports last week.

But the airport, which last week was hit by cancellations and delays from its main airline, easyJet, warned that Covid-related sickness is still a threat to air travel.

At the weekend, Dublin Airport asked passengers to queue outside the terminal building as it faced its busiest period since 2019.

A spokeswoman for Belfast International Airport said while there are 1,000 fewer staff members than there was pre-pandemic, it is well prepared for one of its busiest seasons in two years.

“We have been recruiting constantly for months and we are beginning to make progress. We have held several job fairs and are starting to see new recruits joining the teams right across the airport in all departments.

“We have around 200 vacancies but will see those numbers decreasing as new recruits start to come on stream.

“We are planning to keep recruiting as passenger numbers continue to increase.

“Prior to Covid, almost 5,000 staff worked across the entire airport site. We are probably sitting at over 4,000 and we expect that number to climb steadily as travel restrictions relax and passengers become more confident with travel.”

Airport officials have urged travellers to remember the pandemic is still very much ongoing and disruption is inevitable.

“Airports are very much a team, and we all pull together across many departments to assist where we can and ensure the journey through the airport is a smooth one.

“However, Covid is still very much prevalent in our society and while we are not immune to staff falling ill at short notice, we do have resilience plans in place.”

Not everyone is coming prepared with the right travel documentation, which is mounting pressure on processing times, the spokeswoman added.

“We are finding significant numbers of passengers who are not prepared — this is due to so many new rules and that fact that many have not travelled for years.

“Processing times used to take a few minutes, but they are much longer now as each country has different entry requirements.”

This summer, Belfast International will serve over 50 destinations with new routes from TUI Airways to Kos and Menorca, while easyJet and Jet2.com will start services to Verona.

Seasonal flights to Florida are also back with Virgin Atlantic.

At George Best City Airport, a spokeswoman said: “We are confident that we have all appropriate contingencies in place to deliver a convenient and enjoyable experience to all passengers travelling through Belfast City Airport this Easter period.”

City of Derry Airport has been contacted for comment.

Last Wednesday, two easyJet return flights to Paris and Manchester from the airport were cancelled.

The airline said they had been “pre-emptively cancelled… as a result of higher than usual levels of employee Covid sickness”.

And as demand soared at Dublin Airport last week, passengers reported spending hours in security lanes, with some missing flights due to delays.