Belfast International Airport holding its biggest ever recruitment fair

From left, Paula Turner of Wilson James, Ryan Allsopp from Swissport and HR manager Jaclyn Coulter mark Belfast International Airport's recruitment fair on January 28

Belfast International Airport will hold its biggest-ever recruitment fair on Saturday as it seeks to fill 300 jobs.

The business said it wants to hire full-time, part-time and seasonal staff in areas like ground handling, security, retail, cleaning, and catering.

It’s hosting a recruitment fair on January 28 at Belfast’s Radisson Blu Hotel from 11am to 3pm.

Staff from the airport will attend along with companies based at the premises, such as aviation services company Swissport, security firm Wilson James, support services company Mount Charles Group and beauty chain Boots.

The airport said the new roles reflected confidence post-pandemic as the airport was on course to exceed 2019 passenger levels.

Passengers will be able to access over 70 destinations in the UK and Europe this summer.

Jaclyn Coulter, human resources manager at Belfast International Airport, said: “As the travel industry continues its recovery and we welcome a number of new airlines and new routes, it’s important that we can resource accordingly to support this large growth.

“There are a wide variety of roles available with attractive salaries and benefits. The airport offers an exciting work environment and there are plenty of options to carve out a long-term career path within the travel and aviation sector.

“I would encourage anyone who has an interest in the sector to come along on January 28 and find out more about what we can offer.”