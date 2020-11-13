Belfast International airport to partially shut to save cash

The partial closure of Belfast International Airport for the first time in its modern history could be extended if the Executive fails to step in with aid, its boss has said.

Graham Keddie told the Belfast Telegraph that it has received no substantial financial assistance amid Covid-19, aside from rates deferral and through the Government's furlough system.

It is now set to close its doors during daytime hours across seven days in November, when it does not have any commercial flights.

Mr Keddie said it is also speaking to its cargo carriers to see if further costs can be saved by additional closing hours.

He said it has lost around 20% of its own workforce amid Covid-19, and that there have been as many as 800 redundancies across the wider indirect airport business in the last few months. That includes roles such as ground grew, security and catering.

"We don't have any scheduled flights during the periods in which we are closing. What's the point of having a fully-staffed airport doing nothing?" he told the Belfast Telegraph.

"We aren't a charity and we are not getting any support from the Executive… all we got was 'thank yous' for keeping open during the first lockdown."

Mr Keddie says promised UK Government support for aerospace and airports has failed to materialise.

He says he had written to the Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon around three weeks ago to explain that the airport would be partially shutting in a bid to save substantial overheads and running costs.

Mr Keddie said he believes it is the first time Belfast International Airport has had to shut down for a period of time, for economic reasons.

"If the Executive wants us to remain open, they know what to do. The UK Government promised aviation support and we are still waiting for that." He said a "proper support package" is required to protect the future of UK airports.

According to Ulster Unionist leader Steve Aiken, "the unprecedented break in this coverage will directly impact on the ability to maintain fixed wing air ambulance operations, PSNI air support, MoD and freight operations".