Belfast International and TUI announce direct Florida flights

Northern Ireland tour operator TUI has said it will operate four departures from Belfast to Florida in summer 2023.

The non-stop route will take holidaymakers from Belfast International Airport to Melbourne Orlando International Airport on June 22 and 29, and July 6 and 13 - encompassing two fourteen-night stays in Orlando next year.

The tour operator will operate their own Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft for the flights.

Craig Moran of TUI said the appetite for travel is stronger than ever and travellers are planning ahead to tick items off their bucket list.

"This non-stop flight from Belfast to Melbourne Orlando provides the perfect opportunity to explore the sunshine state next summer," said Mr Moran.

Uel Hoey from Belfast International Airport said: “The expansion of TUI destinations to include Florida from Belfast International is a welcome addition for holidaymakers across Northern Ireland. The addition of a transatlantic route to Florida boosts our connectivity to one of the most sought-after holiday destinations in the world.

"This enables us to offer more choice and convenience for passengers with non-stop flights from their local airport. We know that people are excited to travel again, and we are delighted to be the first part of their holiday experience before they reach Florida," he said.