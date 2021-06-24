Belfast IT firm Neueda is sold to Version 1 

Northern Ireland digital services firm Neueda has been sold to Irish business Version 1 in a major deal announced today.

Version 1 said its acquisition of Neueda would create one of the biggest tech businesses in Northern Ireland.

Neueda, which is based in Belfast, has around 344 staff working with customers in the public and private sector. The sum paid by Version 1 for the company has not been revealed.

Version 1 said a factor in the deal had been Neueda’s work on digital services for capital markets, working with major firms including JP Morgan, Citi, Liberty IT, Credit Suisse and Microsoft.

Neueda was founded in 2002 and in its latest accounts for the year to March 2020, reported a 38% increase in revenue to £32m, while pre-tax profit was £2.3m, up 35% on the year before.

Version 1 said Neueda would also bring expertise in areas including digital transformation, trading technology, data analytics and cloud services.

The combined firms will have almost 2000 employees, more than 500 customers and projected revenue of €200m in the next year with operations in Ireland, the UK, Spain, and India.

Neueda leaders including chief executive Paddy O’Hagan will join the Version 1 team.

Dublin-based Version 1 announced 180 new tech jobs in Northern Ireland earlier this month, part of an investment of over £1m in its operation here. The new jobs more than double its workforce here.

It first opened up in Northern Ireland in 2012.

Its chief executive Tom O’Connor said: “This deal brings to Version 1 a highly-skilled and specialised technology team with deep expertise in digital transformation, data analytics, trading, cloud services and other key technical consultancy areas.”

Mr O’Hagan said: “We’re delighted to sign this deal which reflects very positively on the quality and commitment of the Neueda business and team.

"The acquisition is excellent news for our customers, with Version 1 and Neueda combining our technical capability across our mutual customers in Northern Ireland to continue to deliver excellent customer experiences, while tapping into the breadth of Version 1 resources and services to solve a wider variety of IT challenges and transformations.”