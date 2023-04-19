Belfast IT firm snaps up English firm with NHS and BBC clients in multi-million pound deal

Neueda has bought Congyre, which has a portfolio of clients including BBC, Rolls Royce, Jaguar Land Rover, Visa, Lloyds Banking Group and the NHS. The exact value of the deal has not been disclosed.

A spokesman for the NI company said the deal was part of its ambitious growth strategy, “scaling its capacity to deliver cloud-engineering training and application modernisation support”.

"The combined forces of both companies will further enhance their client portfolios in many of the world’s largest financial services, telecoms, automotive and technology firms and help businesses attract and retain top talent.”

Part of Neueda’s business was acquired by Irish company Version 1 in 2021. However, Neueda continues to operate as a specialist in training and digital learning.

David Bole, Neueda director and founder, said: “Our 10-year partnership with Conygre delivering training programmes across the Americas, Asia and Europe has given us the opportunity to see them in real action.

"The team continues to impress us with their cloud-engineering expertise and the acquisition is part of our deliberate strategy to offer the best technology training solutions to the market.

"Together we will help our clients continue to future-proof their teams, strengthening employees’ knowledge and commitment to their companies.”

Congyre chief executive Nick Todd said: “Our bespoke training programmes perfectly align with Neueda’s high working standards, making the partnership extremely strategic and robust.

"A time-tested partnership with Neueda’s visionary pathway proves this a smart alignment in extending our joint technology skills training for customers globally.”