Belfast jobs at risk after alleged fraud at global software business

Around a dozen jobs may be at risk at a data software business in Belfast after the discovery of alleged fraud and a linked accounting scandal at the global firm.

WANdisco, which has an office at the Gasworks and has been supported by economic development agency Invest NI, has said it’s cutting its global headcount by around 30% as it undertakes a reorganisation and review.

The business has about 185 staff worldwide with joint headquarters in California and Sheffield as well as offices in Newcastle upon Tyne, China, Japan, Australia and South Korea, as well as Belfast.

A spokesman said there was no further detail on how the Belfast office would be affected.

In a statement on Thursday, the company said: “These proposed actions are across all areas of the company’s operational and geographic footprint and individuals impacted are being consulted in accordance with local law with the provision of support and information on next steps.

“The company has conducted a detailed review of the business which has indicated the need for difficult but necessary changes to the company’s size in order to position it for long-term growth and success.”

Kenneth Lever, executive chairman of WANdisco, said: "The proposal to reduce the company’s overall headcount was considered at great length. Regrettably, the proposed action is a necessary step to responsibly position WANdisco for long-term growth.

"We are working through the process as sensitively and supportively as we can, providing those directly impacted with as much information and support as possible and at all times in full compliance with local law.”

In March, an independent investigation by FRP Advisory, the corporate consultancy, concluded that about $15m of recorded revenue and $115m of sales bookings linked to a senior employee were illegitimate.

WANdisco earlier said it feared recognised revenue of $14.9m in its 2022 accounts and $115.4m of sales bookings were false as a result.

Trading in the company’s shares on the Aim were suspended in March when the company said it had uncovered “significant, sophisticated and potentially fraudulent irregularities”.

The company said on Thursday that it had continued to trade in the ordinary course of business and that activity was progressing to lift the suspension of the company's shares as soon as possible.

The Financial Conduct Authority has started a probe into the company.

At the beginning of April company CEO and founder Dave Richards and chief financial officer Erik Miller both stepped down.

The company said their exit was not related to FRP’s investigation but that the future of the business would be best pursued under new leadership,

WANdisco first set up a development centre in Belfast in 2012, supported by £360,000 in funding from economic development agency Invest NI.

Last year Invest NI announced the company was investing over £7m in research and development, a new skills programme and the creation of 33 jobs.

Invest NI said at that time that it had offered the company £953,024 of support towards R&D, skills development and the creation of the new jobs, which were to pay an average of around £48,000.