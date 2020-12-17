Belfast King's Hall development project gets the go-ahead

Belfast council gives two other major schemes planning approval

Belfast City Council has approved major planning applications at the landmark King's Hall, Ligoniel Park and along the Westlink.

At this week's Planning Committee, councillors approved the building of a care home and housing estate at the King's Hall site, the decommissioning of Boodle's Dam to integrate it into Ligoniel Park, and a new community space between Peter's Hill and Regent Street called the Bullring.

Councillors unanimously approved the erection of a care home with associated car parking, servicing, landscape and access off Balmoral Avenue.

The four storey U-shaped building forms part of the wider redevelopment plan for the King's Hall complex masterplan.

The building will sit adjacent to the approved building for supported accommodation for older people which is under construction, around 100 metres behind the listed King's Hall.

A council officer described the care home as "arguably quite a handsome building" while displaying CGI artists' impressions to councillors.

Six objections were received by the council regarding the proposed development.

Concerns raised involved access arrangements from Balmoral Avenue, the impact of the proposal on surrounding development, and the scale of development, which was criticised as out of keeping with the surrounding area. Privacy and traffic issues were also raised.

There was more controversy however over a planning application for 10 semi-detached dwellings and associated site works, near the King's Hall site, south of Harberton Park.

The plan was recommended for approval by council officers, but councillors from different parties raised concerns about cars from the new estate on the narrow streets of neighbouring Harberton Park.

Representatives from the Harberton Residents Group voiced criticisms of the plan.

Alliance councillor for Balmoral Kate Nicholl told the committee: "Residents want to see development in the area, but want to ensure it is appropriate.

"Residents are forced to park on the road, there are issues with the driveways where they don't allow two cars to be parked.

"Cars are being damaged as they park on the street, and this planning proposal is going to exacerbate that. This is a family area, the road safety issues affect children playing, which is of great concern. ."

There were no objections from any of the statutory consultees, including Department For Infrastructure Roads.

DUP councillor David Brooks said all parties had "sympathy with some of the issues that the residents have raised", but added: "If DFI Roads have told us there are no issues with parking and accessibility around the site, then we have to discount there are any issues around parking and roads."

Nine councillors voted for the plan, one against, and one abstained.

The council also approved flood safety and improvement works at lands at Boodles Dam, including Wolfhill Mill Race and its intersection with the Ligoniel River, located off Mountainhill Road in North Belfast.

It involves works to allow the decommission of Boodle's Dam, maintaining the existing water levels, with the introduction of earthworks to reduce the existing dam embankment.

Adjacent land will be reprofiled, the concrete wall, draw off towers and bridge will be removed, and there will landscape improvements to allow for integration into the Ligoniel Park and all associated works.

The council also approved environmental improvement works at the Bullring - located parallel to the Westlink motorway and adjacent to Denmark Street and California Close between Peters Hill and Regent Street.

Work involves new footpaths and a cycleway, a new multi-use games area, outdoor gym, and play area.