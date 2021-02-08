Belfast law firm Mills Selig scoops top spot in coveted poll

Belfast corporate law firm Mills Selig has been ranked number one in a major poll.

The practice took the top spot in the Experian Legal Advisor by Deal Value for Northern Ireland in 2020 after its work throughout the year, despite the challenging environment.

During 2020 it advised on over 30 corporate transactions including work with fintech giant First Derivatives and wind turbine firm, BSI Wind ltd.

The company offers a wide range of specialisms including banking and finance, commercial property, restructuring and insolvency and construction.

Chris Guy, managing partner and head of corporate at the practice, said: "This is a great achievement for the corporate team and Mills Selig as a whole. 2020 was a challenging year for all, but we stayed true to our core values as a business and remained positive, supportive and proactive as ever - working not just within corporate, but as a firm to deliver exceptional service to our clients during these unprecedented times.

"The latest Experian report confirms Mills Selig as the go to law firm for the high value, complex legal transactions in Northern Ireland. We have expertise and experience across a wide range of corporate activity, including MBOs, shareholder agreements, restructuring, investments and private equity - it's a talented and hungry team, we are looking forward to a strong 2021.

"I must express our gratitude to our clients, and those law firms from other jurisdictions who instruct us as NI counsel - our success goes hand-in-hand with their continued trust and support - together we are Mills Selig".

Top of the charts: Chris Guy said Mills Selig has ‘stayed true to our core values’

In December, Chris Guy became Mill Selig's managing partner and John Kearns took on the new role of senior partner.

Mr Guy is one of the leading corporate lawyers in Northern Ireland, specialising in high-value and complex mergers and acquisitions and private equity transactions.

Among his most recent landmark transactions were advising shareholders of Novosco Group on the sale of the company to CANCOM Ltd.

John Kearns has an extensive corporate law and restructuring practice, acting in company receiverships, liquidations, voluntary arrangements.