Belfast law firm Tughans is busiest in Northern Ireland for fifth year

Pictured (l-r) are John McGuckian (Partner, Corporate), David Jones (Partner, Head of Real Estate), Patrick Brown (Managing Partner), Rebecca Moffett (Partner, Real Estate), and James Donnelly (Partner, Head of Corporate).

Belfast company Tughans has been named NI's busiest corporate law firm, having chalked up 53 deals worth £164m in 2019.

The firm acted for Deloitte on the sale of Wrightbus last year.

It's the fifth time that it has been ranked highest in Northern Ireland on the Experian M&A and Real Estate Advisor League Table.

James Donnelly, head of corporate at Tughans, said the performance shows "strong consistency in the context of a turbulent and changing market."