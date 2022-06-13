Belfast listed building Ross’s Court sells for £5.7m

Ross’s Court was a soft drinks factory before it became a shop unit

Belfast listed building Ross’s Court, the former home of catalogue retailer Argos, has been sold to a Northern Ireland property company for its £5.7m asking price.

Ross’s Court, which was previously a soft drinks factory run by WA Ross, went on the market in February and is one of the biggest sites in the city centre to change hands in recent years.

It’s been sold to the Martin Property Group by its former UK pension fund owner after being marketed for sale by commercial property agency CBRE.

The three-storey building at William Street South, near Victoria Square, was occupied by Argos from 1998 until March 2021.

The Grade II listed property is around 57,000 square feet and was originally built as six buildings, which were knocked together into a single unit just before Argos took over the premises.

Gavin Elliott, senior director at CBRE NI, said the building had potential for uses across retail, office and hospitality.

He added: “The sale reflects an active investment market which is drawing interest, both locally and from further afield, from a range of buyers and sets the tone for a busy period in the months ahead.”

Martin Property Group’s Paul Martin described Ross’s Court as “a superb building in the heart of prime Belfast”.

“We look forward to playing our part to restore it to its former glory.

“Belfast, and Northern Ireland in general, is a great place to do business and we are committed to deploying more capital there. We have a continued appetite for investment and development opportunities across all sectors of the market throughout the rest of the UK and Republic of Ireland.”

Although Argos moved out in 2021, it’s understood it continues to pay rent of £430,000 a year, as two years remain on its lease.

Ross’s Court was the home of WA Ross, where it manufactured products such as cordials and ginger ale in the late 19th century. It was later bought by Belfast-based developer Ewart, which opened the building as a retail complex in 1991.