Belfast luxury fit-out firm recoups Covid losses with £54m turnover

Portview Fit-Out's high-end contracts in London have included the Avenell Club at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium

A luxury interior fit-out contractor here has rebounded from the pandemic with its turnover more than doubling and pre-tax profits swinging from a £3m loss to £3.9m.

Portview Fit-Out Limited posted turnover of £54.3m for the year ending November 30, 2022, more than double its sales of £20.6m the previous year.

Delivering high-end London projects is a specialty for the Belfast-based business. Among its retail fit-outs are Nike Westfield Mall, Tiffany, Southbank Place Spa & Fitness Suite and restaurants in Arsenal and Wembley stadiums, Somerset House, Fortnum & Mason and Harvey Nichols.

Lower turnover and profits for 2020 and 2021 reflect the stalling of projects due to government restrictions introduced during the pandemic.

Simon Campbell, managing director of Portview, which is based on Florenceville Avenue off Ormeau Road, said: “The board was comfortable that Portview could trade through challenges caused by the pandemic and return to profit making.

“The company will continue to pursue high-end work which reflects the company’s skills set, focusing on innovation and quality across all operations to deliver extraordinary spaces for our clients.

“As the company expands into new sectors, it also remains focused on strengthening existing relationships with our clients. Portview finished the year with a record high forward order book.”

UK contracts dominated the firm’s turnover in 2022, totalling £53.7m, with almost £600k of sales to other European markets.

Gross profit, identified as a key financial performance indicator for the business, rose from £1.97m in 2021 to £9.76m last year.

And a return to pre-pandemic buoyancy was also reflected in Portview’s workforce, which grew from 101 to 130 employees including a jump from 48 to 72 admin roles over 2021 to 2022.

Staff costs including directors’ remuneration climbed from £6.7m to £8.8m, with its highest paid director’s salary rising from £889,251 to £1.03m over the same period.

Further priorities identified in the firm’s financial statement include health and safety, with Portview reporting a milestone of over two million incident-free hours.

“Portview employees are our greatest asset,” said Mr Campbell. “Alongside physical wellbeing, it is essential that mental wellbeing is treated as a priority throughout the business.”

And sustainability is also a focus, with the business stating a commitment to UN Sustainable Development Goals and developing its own environmental, social and governance strategy.