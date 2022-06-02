Belfast man behind ‘Airbnb for gardens’ secures £250k investment

A Belfast man who established a platform dubbed ‘Airbnb for gardens’ is planning to expand his business after securing £250,000 in investment.

Conor Gallagher (32), a past pupil of St Malachy’s College in north Belfast, has set up AllotMe to match would-be gardeners, without their own outdoor space, with garden plots to rent.

The online marketplace was launched in May last year and more than 100 hosts around the UK are now listing underused space so that others, whom the site calls ‘greenfingers,’ can rent the space to grow fruit and vegetables.

The company confirmed that while it does already have plenty of ‘greenfingers’ in Belfast, it does not yet have any gardens in the city listed on the site.

Conor, an architect by profession, created the business in response to rising demand for space in urban environments during Covid-19 lockdowns.

Green space is particularly scarce in London, where some areas have 40-year waiting lists for allotments.

He said: “The first year of AllotMe has shown the massive potential of the platform, from both hosts and greenfingers, and the time is right to invest in scaling up the technology and reach of the business to meet the demand.

“People across the UK are telling us this is a service they want. And I’m massively excited by this next stage for AllotMe as we continue on our mission to revitalise underutilised space in cities by providing a truly sustainable solution that encourages people to grow their own and eat more healthily too.”

The investment of a quarter of a million includes £120,000 from venture capital outfit QVentures, more than £50,000 from the HBAN Business Angel Network in Northern Ireland, and further backing from experienced investors Alastair Bell and Michael Harding.

Conor said the cost-of-living crisis had made the ability to ‘grow your own’ more crucial than ever.

“With inflation at 30-year highs, people are seeing the price of food soar and that’s why more are turning to growing their own.

“The lack of available space continues to be an issue, however, and that’s why this investment is so important.

“The cost-of-living crisis affects everybody and we want to provide a solution for more people that offers access to a healthy and sustainable source of food.”

During his time as an architect, Conor worked on £30m-plus building projects in New York and London and was also involved in start-up Farmacy NYC. He studied architecture at Ulster University, London Metropolitan University and the Glasgow School of Art.

AllotMe is now preparing to launch AllotMents 2.0, a summer campaign to recruit hosts to the site and ramp up available space for rent.

Conor said the backing from the company’s investors “shows the faith people have in what we’re out to achieve at AllotMe and the investment will play a massive part in driving the next chapter for the platform”.

Robert Walsh, managing partner at QVentures, said: “QVentures is proud to support AllotMe on its journey to creating the future of cities and a more sustainable future for the next generation.

“We’re also very happy to be working alongside Conor Gallagher, an innovative founder and architect disrupting this industry.”

AllotMe hosts can list their land on the platform, setting pricing and outlining the details of the available plot. Potential users can then find plots, exchange messages with hosts and request to rent the plot on a monthly basis.

After a rental request is accepted from a user, AllotMe will pay hosts each month, minus a small percentage fee.