Belfast man wins event aimed at young entrepreneurs with artisan wares made from recycled items

A Belfast candlemaker with a burning ambition to be the best has taken top prize in a competition aimed at young business owners.

The Young Traders Market regional final was held in St George’s Market yesterday, giving budding entrepreneurs an opportunity to network, trade and learn how to develop further.

Over 30 business owners aged from 16-30 took part, with those who won their category or earned a ‘highly commended’ certificate eligible to enter the UK final.

In the end, no one could hold a candle to Patrick Frazer (27).

Young Traders Market regional final held at St George's Market Belfast

His Candle Bottle Bank business, which manufactures handmade products upcycled from bottles, jars and tins, caught the eye of the judges — winning him not only joint first in the arts and crafts category, but the overall award.

He said: “I don’t know how we did it. It’s a miracle, really.

“We thought there were so many cool businesses here that would have definitely won it over us — I can’t believe it. I’m gobsmacked.”

Patrick had entered the competition last year, but without success. However, he and his team took the judges’ advice — and their hard work has now paid off.

He explained: “Last year the judges said that we were nowhere near it, but this year we were obviously on the mark.” Patrick and The Candle Bottle Bank team are looking forward to travelling to Stratford-upon-Avon for the national final of the Young Traders Market.

He added: “We are so excited. We just have to get all the legalities sorted, what we are going to do and how we are going to get there,

“We just need to get making some candles now and get us ready for it.”

Helena Smyth

Helena Smyth (30), also from Belfast, came joint first in the arts and crafts category with her business, Alpine Ayita Illustrations.

She earned a ‘highly commended’ certificate in the competition in 2022, so she is happy with her award this year.

The watercolour artist and illustrator, who focuses on the natural world, said: “I’m very, very pleased.

“I can’t wait to go to Stratford-upon-Avon.”

Becky Gibson

Becky Gibson (24), from Antrim, won the general retail category with her baby clothes business, Mini Stitcher.

She said: “I’m nervous but excited.

“I’m hoping that people in England are impressed the same way they are here, and like that everything is handmade.”

Andrew McGuire

Andrew McGuire (26), from Portadown, won the food and drinks category with his Chala Chai business.

He explained: “I set up Chala Chai after spending some time in India.

“I came back and tried to get some chai, which is tea with spices and honey, and I couldn’t find anything that was authentic.

“So I just started making my own.

“I’m very excited to see what the (English) market is like.

“I’ve never been in a market in England before, so it’s definitely something I’m looking forward to.”