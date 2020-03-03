Belfast needs to collaborate to grow, says transport boss

(L-R): Paul Brook (CTO EMEA, Dell Technologies), Sara Venning, (CEO, NI Water), Conor Houston (CEO Houston Solutions Ltd), Richard Willis, (CEO, Willis Events & Marketing), Nichola Mallon MLA (Minister for Infrastructure), John Davison (Director Strategic Communications, Turley) Mike Brown MVO (Commissioner for Transport for London), Anne Skeggs (Director of Property Mills Selig), Anne Donaghy (CEO Mid and East Antrim Borough Council) & Chris Conway (CEO Translink)

London's commissioner for transport has said Belfast should work with politicians, residents and businesses as well as wider stakeholders to help the city flourish.

Mike Brown was speaking at an event supported by law firm Mills Selig.

Keeping the Cranes Up: Thinking Bigger was founded by Conor Houston of Houston Solutions Ltd and Richard Willis of Willis Events and Marketing.

It aims to explores the ambition of Belfast and wider region and promote how collaboration is key to continued growth.

The event was attended by infrastructure, planning, construction, property and professional service leaders as well Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon.

Mr Houston said: "We need to build new relationships between the public and private sectors and promote collaboration right across the economic development and regeneration sectors to create sustainable prosperity for Northern Ireland."

Ms Mallon said: "Having a modern and sustainable water, drainage and transport infrastructure is an essential enabler to growing our economy and improving wellbeing for all.

"It is a key enabler in ensuring regionally balanced growth and in improving connectivity.

"I am determined to approach my role as Infrastructure Minister by recognising infrastructure is not an end in itself - rather a means to an end.

"What my department does is connect people and opportunities," the minister added.