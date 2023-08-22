Belfast office property on the market for £6.5m… and could be turned into a hotel

1 Mays Meadow is on the market for £6.5m

A former Santander premises in Belfast which selling agents say could be transformed into a hotel is on sale for £6.5m.

Commercial property practice CBRE Northern Ireland described 1 Mays Meadow as “an excellent opportunity” for refurbishment, redevelopment or regeneration.

The four floor building is spread around 57,200 sq ft, with a basement which holds 56 car parking spaces and a secure place for bicycles. Surrounding companies include KPMG, Concentrix and Allstate.

Read more Plans for new £20m hotel and office complex in Newry revealed

CBRE Northern Ireland said there was significant interest anticipated in the asset due to the range of potential uses.

Office director David Wright said: “City centre development opportunities in Belfast continue to be few and far between coming to market. 1 Mays Meadow will therefore be an attractive proposition for investors and developers.

“Whilst the property has been used as office accommodation since its construction in 1999, the site lends itself to purpose built student accommodation, life sciences or even a boutique hotel, and it is this potential for diverse uses which we expect will drive interest in the asset.”

Elsewhere in the city, former office space is being considered for new uses. Last week a proposal for a 120-unit apartment complex at Marlborough House on Victoria Street in Belfast was submitted to Belfast City Council.

Martin Property Group has submitted the proposal of application notice for redevelopment of the former offices of commercial law firm Tughans.”