Belfast operation included as Isio buys Deloitte UK’s pension business

Pensions advisory firm Isio Group is acquiring Deloitte UK’s pension business, including its Belfast operation with 100 employees, for an undisclosed sum.

All 100 employees including Deloitte’s partners in its Belfast pension business are to become part of Isio if the transaction is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

Deloitte Total Reward and Benefits (DTRB), the UK pensions advisory business of Deloitte LLP, is in the Lincoln Building on Great Victoria Street.

Isio will be opening a new office in Belfast city centre, with its team reviewing sites ahead of expected completion in the spring.

It will be the first Northern Ireland office for Isio, which was formed following the sale of KPMG UK’s pension practice to private equity firm Exponent in March 2020.

Isio acquired Premier Pensions Management in January 2022 and operates nine sites across Great Britain.

Adding the Belfast business will extend the group’s annual revenue to around £140m, with 1,000 employees across its UK locations. Isio will become one of the largest pensions, wealth and investment advisory businesses in the UK.

The acquisition also expands Isio’s services, with DTRB providing actuarial, pensions administration and investment services to some of the biggest organisations and pension plans across the UK. An additional 100 DTRB employees located in GB will also transfer to Isio.

Andrew Coles, chief executive of Isio Group, said: “Since our independence in 2020, we have been ambitious in our growth plans and are proud of how quickly we have established ourselves in the market, developing our people and our services at pace.

“This acquisition builds on the momentum we have as we build scale and challenge the status quo by developing the best pensions, benefits and wealth advisory offering in the market.

“Deloitte UK’s pensions business has achieved great success to date and bringing the two businesses together will create exciting opportunities for our people, our clients and their pension scheme members.

“I look forward to welcoming the DTRB team into an environment which provides so much opportunity for career development and progression.”

Mark McClintock, head of Deloitte’s UK pensions business, said: “Bringing together the pedigree and heritage of Deloitte’s UK pensions business and Isio is a hugely exciting proposition for our people and the marketplace.

“The combined business will have the skills, propositions and services to be the advisor of choice to many UK pension schemes and their sponsors. We are looking forward to joining Isio and all the opportunities it will provide for the team.”

Lisa Stott, managing partner tax & legal at Deloitte UK, added: “DTRB is one of the most well-respected pensions advisory businesses in the UK and our priority has always been to enable the team to diversify their business and expand into new areas.

“We are pleased that the deal will support the continued success of the DTRB business in the long term, providing the maximum opportunity for its growth and the development of its people. We wish the team every success.”

The acquisition is expected to complete in the spring.