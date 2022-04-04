Belfast optometrist scales back supplies from Russian firms to stand in solidarity with Ukraine

A Belfast optometrist and optician is scaling back supplies from eye care firms who are still supplying non-essential items to Russia.

Geoff McConville, whose practice is on Belfast’s Chichester Street, is also calling on his peers and the industry’s governing body to call out those businesses who are still involved in Russian deals for the sale of what he says are non-essential items such as contact lenses.

Mr McConville criticised such suppliers for “hiding under a medical devices guise” and said they are “in breach of a moral obligation to stand in solidarity with Ukraine”.

He has also resigned from one firm’s advisory panel as a result.

Mr McConville said: “As a healthcare professional in the Western world I feel I have a moral obligation to do what is right and lead by example.

“I am both distressed by what is happening in Ukraine and equally inspired by the nation’s efforts to repel the Russian aggression since the beginning of the invasion last month.

“These sentiments however are not enough to show solitary with a country that is under siege and with that thought, I want to appeal to any manufacturer that is still supplying non-essential medical products to Russia to stop.

“It has come to my attention however, despite my efforts, there are still firms selling products, namely contact lenses, into Russia, products that I believe are hiding under the medical devices guise.

“I have resigned from a leading firm’s advisory panel as a result and I’m calling on my industry peers and the British Contact Lens Association to highlight the decisions to continue supplies to the country.

“At a time of war and I want to bring to light the moral obligations we have.

“I praise the frame suppliers and spectacle lens companies that have already joined me in my efforts and send my solidarity to the brave and inspiring Ukrainian population.”

Mr McConville recently revealed an investment of £270,000 into his business to help detect the ‘silent thief of sight’ — glaucoma — in more people across Northern Ireland.

He has also recruited two respected eye specialists, Professor Colin Willoughby and Cliodhna McGrady to join his team.

Professor Colin Willoughby is a Professor of Ophthalmology in Ulster University and a consultant ophthalmic surgeon in the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust, while specialist optometrist Cliodhna McGrady is an Ulster University graduate with a specialism in Medical Retina.