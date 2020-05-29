Belfast pub Hatfield House set to resume pint delivery service after resolving dispute with PSNI

A Belfast pub stopped from delivering Guinness during the lockdown appears set to resume the service after taking legal action against the police.

Hatfield House had been pulling pints on customers' doorsteps until it was forced to suspend the operation last month.

Staff then arrived at their homes in a specially fitted van, pouring drinks into plastic glasses while wearing protective gloves.

Beers were left on doorsteps to ensure a no-contact service.

But police intervened amid claims that the service breached licensing legislation.

The owners of the Ormeau Road-based bar launched a High Court challenge, with a hearing listed on Friday for interim relief.

The dispute centred on whether it violated licensing laws to pull pints by the side of the road when they were pre-ordered and paid for.

However, a judge was told a potential resolution has been reached following discussions between the publican and senior police.

If agreed steps are taken, including terms and conditions, the draught beer delivery service is expected to recommence imminently.

A final conclusion to the case is expected to be confirmed next week.

Mr Justice McAlinden urged lawyers to formalise a position "to ensure there's an element of legal certainty which can be relied upon by others who may wish to engage in a similar provision of service in the community while he present restrictions on pub opening remain in place".