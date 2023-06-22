Belfast restaurant announces reopening date following relocation

From left, Flame’s Sarah Jane Sinclair, Tony McBride and Gaurav Kher at its new 120-seater restaurant at The Ewart on Bedford Street

Belfast city centre restaurant Flame has confirmed it’s reopening on July 5 in new premises after a £0.75m investment.

The venue has upped sticks after a decade in Howard Street and will reopen at new office development The Ewart on Bedford Street. A new menu is to be launched for the reopening.

It specialises in ‘east meets west’ cooking, with chefs using a purpose-built wood burning fire grill.

Flame’s Gaurav Kher said: “With 10 years of business under our belt, when the opportunity arose to expand and make the move among some of the city centre’s most prestigious landmarks, we grabbed it with both hands.

“This significant investment shows our commitment and passion to Belfast’s hospitality scene and we hope our new venue will continue to grow this vital sector of the NI economy.”

The Ewart project by construction company MRP involved a £85m renovation of the Grade B listed Ewarts Warehouse.

Flame’s 120-seater restaurant on the building’s ground floor will be accessed from Franklin Street.