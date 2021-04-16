Belfast restaurateur Michael Deane: 'Don't make hospitality pay for supermarket free for all'

Belfast restaurateur Michael Deane has said hospitality must not pay the price for a "free for all" in businesses like supermarkets as the economy begins to reopen.

Speaking on the BBC Stephen Nolan programme, Mr Deane was reacting to the latest dates announced by the Executive which will see retail reopen by April 30.

The hospitality sector was also given an indicative date to resume inside trading on May 24.

"When we go into shops we're not really seeing hand sanitising stations, we're not seeing anything being checked or policed," he said.

"The supermarkets are still a free-for-all and hospitality is going to possibly pay a high price for maybe not getting open again.

"If this virus is where it is, where it's more or less starting to go away, I don't see how hospitality can take any blame because we haven't been open."

Asked if this should mean stricter enforcement of Covid restrictions in the coming weeks to safeguard hospitality, Mr Deane said: "We know when retail opens that people are going to be in heavy queues outside Primark to buy a £3 t-shirt.

"We know that's going to happen but it's up to the businesses themselves to take it on board, to do the proper policing in shops.

"I do not really think they will do this, and we're going to be left holding the ball (which is) misguided, miscalculated.

"Anyone who comes through the door in Deane's Restaurants, their names are taken, their phone numbers are taken and the social distancing rule is there... it's all being applied and we've tried to work through it."

He added: "If the R rate rises, we're going to be the bogey men and we're going to be closed down again.

"If we close down again that's basically hospitality finished, I think alcohol is the buzz word here.

"I think if people have a problem with alcohol they need to take it out of the supermarkets, they need to close the off licences and give us a free chance to open and trade like everybody else."