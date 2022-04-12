Belfast set for ‘decade of opportunity’ as dual market access afforded by NI Protocol a selling-point, says new taskforce chief

Belfast has been urged to renew its sense of ambition to draw investment

Key organisations in Belfast are coming together to showcase the city’s attractiveness to the global property investment world, including its position under the NI Protocol.

Renewed Ambition, which is led by public and private sector bodies, wants to raise awareness of how real estate investment can drive economic recovery.

The taskforce is led by Joe O’Neill, chief executive of Belfast Harbour. He said the dual market access afforded to Northern Ireland by the NI Protocol were a selling-point.

He said: “Interest in Belfast and Northern Ireland has perhaps never been greater.

“Given the unique opportunities that lie ahead of us in relation to dual market access to the UK and Europe, the transition to a green economy, the digital revolution, and the ambitious targets to increase city centre living, this city is poised for a whole new level of investor interest.

“Working together in partnership will be key to locking in all that opportunity in the years that lie ahead.”

He added that the £1bn Belfast Region City Deal heralds “a decade of opportunity which will be underpinned by partnership and collaboration”.