Belfast software firm SciLeads plans to double its workforce to 50 this year

A Belfast software firm which boasts the world’s largest Covid-19 research lead database is on course to double its workforce to 50 this year.

SciLeads has developed a lead generation and market intelligence platform that helps scientific instrumentation suppliers across the globe identify buyers for their products. It says it has seen a “huge increase in demand for its services amid the pandemic”.

The firm began the year with 22 staff, but is now already at 40 — with plans to hire a further 10 staff in 2021, including five software engineer roles.

Since launching in 2016 by friends, Daniel McRitchie, Laura Haldane and James Campbell, the firm’s turnover has almost doubled each year and the company is aiming to achieve similar growth this year. Its software is used by eight of the top 10 global companies in the life science instrumentation field including Bio-Rad, which provides a wide range of products to scientists to support Covid-19 screening and research.

“While innovation and exceptional data quality were the main drivers of Scileads’ success before Covid, the need for companies to experiment and try new digital marketing tools has further boosted sales in the last 18 months,” Daniel McRitchie, chief executive, said.

“We also have the largest Covid-19 lead database in the world enabling access to almost 70,000 research leads in over 100 countries. For Covid-19 research alone we track $40bn (£29bn) worth of funding from over 2,800 funding sources in 100 countries.

“Our software provides valuable insights into research activities including diagnostic, vaccine and drug development, epidemiology and public health.”

The firm’s marketing platform “provides detailed data on all the research grant awards made globally”, it says.

And as the pandemic has continued this information has become even more valuable to those companies to help them reach their ideal customers — researchers who need high-tech scientific equipment, such as microscopes or genetic sequencers, to carry out their work, according to the firm.

While most staff are home-based in Northern Ireland, SciLeads has employees in locations from Belarus to Barcelona.