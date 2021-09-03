Belfast suffers 19% fall in shopper numbers, among worst in UK

Belfast suffered one of the worst declines in footfall in the UK during August with shopper numbers falling 19.1%, according to a report today.

The city’s performance placed it at number eight out of 11 UK locations, with London having the worst footfall performance, down 28.6% on 2019.

Research by the Northern Ireland Retail Consortium and Sensormatic IQ said footfall here as a whole fell by 16.6% in August, which was a 3.3 percentage point increase on July.

Northern Ireland’s performance was above the UK average decline of 18%.

Footfall in shopping centres here was down 15.5% in August, which was a decrease from a 15.3% decline in July. And Belfast’s performance in August was a worsening picture compared to July, with footfall declining a further 1.7%. The report now compares 2021 performance with the pre-pandemic era of 2019.

Aodhan Connolly, director of the NI Retail Consortium, said shopper footfall across Northern Ireland as a whole had improved “in a steady if unspectacular way”.

“That said, footfall is still languishing almost 17% down on pre-pandemic levels with retail destinations and especially towns and city centres still feeling the pinch from a lack of return to office working.”

He said the depressed figures were “disconcerting” as the traditional “golden quarter” for retail of October to December approaches.

“This is when many retailers generate the revenues required to tide them through the leaner early months in the new year.

“Retailers are playing their part in trying to tempt shoppers back and we look forward to the role out of the high street stimulus card this month. However, policy makers should consider what more they could do to help galvanise a growth in consumer confidence and entice shoppers back. More support will be needed to assure the recovery of our high streets”

A high street stimulus scheme is to be launched after September 12. The £145m scheme will provide a pre-paid £100 debit card to around 1.5 million over-18s in Northern Ireland.