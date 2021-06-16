Belfast tailor Chris Suitor and his wife Nichola set up new coffee business

Chris and Nichola Suitor of Suitor Coffee with Graham Duff, small business adviser at Danske Bank (left)

From left, Graham Duff, small business adviser at Danske Bank, with Chris and Nichola Suitor of Suitor Coffee

A Belfast tailor is diversifying beyond the rag trade as he and his wife launch a new coffee business.

Suitor Bros owner Chris Suitor and his wife Nichola will be trading from their Suitor Coffee customised van, after yoga teacher Nichola retrained as a barista.

The coffee van will park at Moat Park in Dundonald and is expected to open at the start of next month. Its specialist 11-11 coffee is also being sold online.

The couple have secured a loan from Danske Bank for the venture.

Nichola said: “It has always been a dream of mine to open a coffee shop and thanks to the funding from Danske Bank we now have Suitor Coffee.

"We hope to be a positive injection of energy to the area as restrictions begin to ease.

"Our speciality coffee beans are already available to purchase, and they are flying out the door.”

The Suitor Brothers suit retailer is based at Arthur Street in Belfast and has been trading in Belfast for 30 years.

Chris said it was venturing into new territory despite the uncertainty of the last year. “It can be easy to bury your head in the sand during difficult times, but we’re doing our best to remain positive and look for new opportunities as they arise.

"We’re grateful that the loan from Danske Bank has enabled us to start this new endeavour.”

Graham Duff, small business adviser at Danske Bank, said: “Small businesses like this are at the heart of Northern Ireland’s economy.

"We’ve had a great working relationship with Chris and Nicola in their business ventures and are delighted to support them as they take on this new opportunity.”