Belfast taxi driver fears any rise in fares could drive customers away

Warning new review of charges designed to help taxi industry will actually damage it

Protest: Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon meets taxi drivers who organised a rally at Stormont in 2020 over support for the sector. Credit: Pacemaker

A Belfast taxi driver has said the potential for maximum fares to be increased won’t help the industry.

Robert McAllister, who drives a public hire vehicle, said rising costs would only turn customers away.

He made the comments after Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon launched another review of fares.

A 7.6% increase in the maximum fare was announced last November as part of a post-Covid support package for the industry and to encourage new drivers.

At the time Ms Mallon said she had taken “account of views expressed in a targeted consultation on taxi fares and the rise in fuel at that time and other running costs”.

She also committed to another fare review, which began yesterday.

“I really think putting the fares up for taxis is not going to be good, because you’re chasing the public away,” said Mr McAllister.

“With Nichola Mallon, she recently gave a statement to say that Translink were freezing their fares.

“At the same time, Translink are heavily subsidised by Stormont. To tell the truth, over this last two years with the pandemic and leading up to this fuel crisis, I feel the minister hasn’t helped out taxi drivers and they are a 24-hour transport service.

“They want to know why so many taxi drivers left the industry — it’s because there was no vision within Stormont to help self-employed taxi drivers during the pandemic.

“This is what people do not understand about taxi drivers. They’re only busy on a Friday or Saturday night.

“What about all the other days when they’re sitting about waiting for business?

“We’re not getting paid by the hour. So I wonder, as we’re part of the transport sector, why can’t we get some sort of subsidy instead?”

One suggestion was a voucher scheme for taxi drivers, where the Department for Infrastructure could help with fuel costs instead of increasing fares.

Belfast Green Party councillor Brian Smyth suggested larger taxi depots in Belfast needed to take steps to reduce costs for ordinary drivers.

“I think we’re almost in a vicious cycle at the minute, with drivers saying they have to meet higher costs with petrol going up,” he said.

“There’s also seems to be a lack of taxi drivers in Belfast at the moment, with people struggling to get home after nights out at the weekend.

“I think a lot of drivers have left the industry during the pandemic as well.

“You have to ask how much they’re paying in terms of depot rent, hire lease agreements for their cars, increased fuel...

“One taxi driver told me recently he needs to make £500 a week before he can make a penny.

“I have a lot of sympathy for the drivers, because they’re just normal working men and women.

“Maybe some people think the Green Party is anti-taxi, but I think they have a role to play.

“I would ask what are the big taxi depots doing?

“Would they consider a cut on how much drivers are paying every week?

“As I said, it’s a vicious circle because the cost of living is going up and people won’t be able to afford getting as many taxis.

“Who will feel that cost? The normal people who are driving the taxis.”

Local taxi firms have previously warned of other pressures facing the industry, like tougher entry requirements for drivers in 2013 and the impact of the pandemic.

One of Belfast’s biggest firms, fonaCAB, previously told the Belfast Telegraph it had to turn away 3,000 fares in a single day last summer due to a shortage of drivers.

At the time owner William McCausland said the taxi industry had been losing drivers here since 2013 and added “this issue has only gotten worse because of the pandemic”.

He previously called for 50% increase on weekend night fares and said the company only had 900 drivers, a drop from 1,400 before the pandemic.

Ms Mallon yesterday said she was determined to help the taxi industry recover.

“The targeted consultation process on the proposals from the taxi fare review will go forward in the new Assembly mandate. I am committed to helping the industry recover from the pandemic and also to operate during these current difficult times,” she said.

Last year she promised free taximeter tests for drivers and operators who applied between the operational date and the end of February 2022, as well as financial support to cover the DVA fees for new drivers who successfully obtain their taxi driver and vehicle licences from April 21 to March 22.