Belfast tech firm Repstor is sold for £36.5m to Intapp

Repstor was sold in a deal worth up to £36.5m

A Belfast-based tech firm has been sold to a Californian business in a deal worth up to £36.5m, it has emerged.

US cloud software firm Intapp finalised its purchase of Repstor in Belfast this month.

Now a prospectus for Intapp as it launched an initial public offering (IPO) has revealed it acquired all shares in Repstor for up-front cash of £16m.

However, further payments of £20.5m are payable if certain performance measures are reached.

Repstor is based in Belfast’s Scottish Provident Building and creates Microsoft 365-based enterprise content management and team collaboration tools.

Intapp specialises in cloud-based software solutions for professional and financial services firms.

Mark Holman of Intapp said the addition of Repstor capabilities would help firms boost productivity and improve outcomes.

Alan McMillen, chief executive of Repstor, added: “Our two companies share a vision for a future where truly connected firms — including people, processes, and data — can drive better outcomes for their clients.”