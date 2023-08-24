Belfast tech firm welcomes 150 STEM students in 10th year of CodeCamp

Kainos has just hosted its 10th CodeCamp for STEM students, running a training programme for 150 teenagers at Queen’s University Belfast.

More than 1,600 students have now participated in the programme for 14- to 18-year-olds, trained by 150 Kainos mentors in Belfast as well as the firm’s other international locations such as Buenos Aires, Toronto, Gdansk and Indianapolis.

Young people are offered the opportunity to take their first steps into the world of coding, and gain skills in problem solving, communication and teamwork; talents which are transferable across all industries.

Maeve Donnelly, associate software engineer, Kainos said: “I attended CodeCamp in 2017 and really enjoyed it. I had the opportunity to learn about the variety of career pathways I could follow.

“CodeCamp looks great on any CV or personal statements for university. You get to meet lots of like-minded people, who may become your colleagues in the future.

“After CodeCamp I knew that an apprenticeship would be the best option for me, so I completed my studies while working at Kainos through our Earn as You Learn scheme. I’m now a fully qualified software engineer working on real-world projects.”

This year’s CodeCamp included tutorials on artificial intelligence, machine learning and cyber security, as well as a series of engaging hands-on technical and programming tasks.

During the week, CodeCamp participants benefit from time working directly with industry mentors helping them develop the skills and capabilities for a successful career in the technology sector.

Past CodeCamp participants have gone on to pursue careers at Kainos through its Early Careers programme, including Earn as you Learn apprenticeships, placements and graduate opportunities.

Tom Gray, director of innovation, Kainos, said: “For 10 years, CodeCamp has been an integral part of Kainos’ mission to inspire and connect with the next generation of tech professionals.

“The impact that it has on young students is significant and creates opportunity for many young people who would have never considered a career in the tech sector.

“With exam results coming out this week we know that lots of young people will be considering their futures, and we hope to see lots of them embracing a career in technology.

“We’re proud of the positive impact that CodeCamp has had in the last decade, and we are excited about the amazing opportunities we will create for future generations.”