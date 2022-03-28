Belfast Telegraph launches survey to find top law firms in Northern Ireland

The Belfast Telegraph is partnering with the international market research firm Statista to launch a survey aimed at identifying the top law firms in Northern Ireland

The Belfast Telegraph's survey with international market research firm Statista, identifying Northern Ireland’s leading legal practices, is now under way.

Northern Ireland’s Best Law Firms 2023 follows on from the inaugural survey, which was published as a supplement and on www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk last November.

Peers and business clients can participate and recommend law firms they know and appreciate. Recommendations can be made in more than 20 legal categories.

“More than 1,000 legal professionals took part in what was a very comprehensive survey last year.

"We were also delighted to get the endorsement of the Law Society and our Top 40 Law Firms list was very well-received.

"It confirmed the legal market is thriving here, with a strong range of practices from single-partner firms to major homegrown commercial practices,” said Eoin Brannigan, editor-in-chief of the Belfast Telegraph and Sunday Life.

“We are delighted and proud that the Belfast Telegraph is partnering with us again on Northern Ireland’s Best Law Firms,” said Thomas Clark, partner at Statista. “We’re very confident that this second major survey will build on the success of the first.”

The publication of the best law firms is planned for the Belfast Telegraph in October, both in print and on www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk. Legal firms that make it into the “best of” will also get the opportunity to obtain a licence to use an official seal created for this project.

Statista has its headquarters in Hamburg, Germany, and as well as collaborating on tailor-made research projects operates one of the world’s biggest portals on statistics.

The survey will be accessible online from today until Friday, May 20 and via https://www.statista.com/page/best-law-firms-northern-ireland.

Participation is free and recommendations left will be treated anonymously.