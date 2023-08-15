Belfast Telegraph Property Awards 2023: NI recognises the importance of cultivating future leaders

Young Agent of the Year

The Belfast Telegraph Property Awards 2023 ceremony will take place on October 6

For those who have just entered or who have been part of the legal profession in Northern Ireland for a short number of years, it is an exciting and dynamic time.

It is also a period of great change for the region’s real estate sector.

The landscape continues to evolve.

For lawyers, there are new areas of real estate legal practice that are gaining traction — renewable energy being a major growth area.

The development of student accommodation and hotel premises are also coming to the fore as Northern Ireland increasingly establishes itself as a global centre in which to do business and visit, attracting a host of international firms across law, finance and property.

The ability to attract, develop and retain outstanding professionals is key to the future success of Northern Ireland, including those working in real estate and firms advising them.

It is critical that young people are inspired to effect positive change and are given the opportunities and skills to lead.

The experience and networks gained will help them make a real difference to the economy and communities, both in Northern Ireland and globally.

Shoosmiths sponsors the Young Agent of the Year category

There is also an opportunity for young professionals to contribute to and lead societal discussions, shaping policy aimed at building a sustainable and prosperous future, promoting social mobility and moving forward on the path to net zero.

Universities and academic centres play an important role in this.

Students are benefiting from new educational programmes and are embracing the potential of emerging technologies.

The strong levels of foreign and domestic investment into the real estate industry, alongside financial and professional services, has been a key feature of Northern Ireland’s economy for some time now. This has helped cement its position on the global economic stage.

That global success has, however, only increased the pressures around the retention of talented young professionals.

In the legal sector, The Law Society has identified a significant mid-career migration of practising female solicitors from roles in private law firms to the public sector and other legal roles.

A proportion are also leaving the profession entirely.

The real estate and construction industries have also faced challenges attracting and retaining talent.

More research must be undertaken to understand the reasons for this, while also identifying measures that can be put in place to mitigate against this trend in the future.

In the meantime, it is critical to celebrate those young professionals who are already making an impact, shaping their respective industries and also the built environment for the better.

Shoosmiths is proud to support the 2023 Belfast Telegraph Property Awards and Young Agent of the Year category.

While we are all aware of the challenges that lie ahead, the legal sector remains confident and resilient. It will continue to support Northern Ireland’s real estate industry, with the same level of professionalism and dedication as it has always done.

