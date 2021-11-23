Belfast Telegraph wins award for ‘vaccines first, politics second’ campaign

From left, Lucy Dougan, marketing manager at Mediahuis, with Ally O'Neill, media director at Ardmore Advertising

The Belfast Telegraph and Ardmore Advertising have received a bronze award in the Digital Media Awards for a campaign highlighting the roll-out of Covid-19 vaccinations.

The campaign was created by creative agency The Public House as part of the Belfast Telegraph’s ‘vaccines first, politics second’ messaging.

It used digital Adshel screens to showcase the real-time Northern Ireland vaccination figures alongside the presumed “political sighs of relief” they were generating.

The activity was designed to spark topical debate in Northern Ireland over how politicians handled the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent roll-out of vaccinations.

It was also intended to showcase the Belfast Telegraph’s ambitions to hold power to account and “tell it like it is”.

Follow-up research commissioned by PML and carried out by FN Research uncovered that the campaign was remembered by one third of adults in Northern Ireland and that 80% felt that the advertising was “aimed at me”

Importantly, 89% of respondents said they were likely to consider the brand as a result of seeing the campaign.